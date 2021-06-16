Dunwoody grocery bagger continues struggle to deal with illness, health expenses

DUNWOODY, Ga. – A beloved bagger at Publix who has suffered for decades from sickle cell anemia has launched a Go Fund Me page to offset medical costs associated with his treatment.

William Blackshear, who has worked at the Dunwoody Hall Publix as a bagger for four years, is revered by his customers and co-workers for his caring attitude and ability to connect spiritually during what is usually a brief encounter in the checkout line.

He hands out encouraging cards, and often prays with people who share their burdens with him. His last words to the customers who are in his line are always, “I love you.”

Blackshear’s medical issues and mounting medical bills have put him in crushing debt. Because of his disease, he can only work part time at Publix.

“Growing up with this disease limits my activities,” he wrote on his Go Fund Me page. “It causes unpredictable painful attacks several times throughout the year, which usually results in hospitalization. I have been in and out of the hospital my entire life, resulting in blood transfusions and medication to help control the pain throughout my body.”

Blackshear had qualified for disability, but after he married his wife in 2006, the benefits were denied because of the union. The only alternative to reinstating the payments was to divorce, which he refused to do.

“Despite this loss of income, my wife and I have chosen to remain married,” he said. “Unfortunately, we have accumulated significant debt related to insufficient income and ongoing medical expenses.”

Several people have stepped up to help William, including the donation of a Toyota Solera from an anonymous donor who attends church at Misty Creek Community Church in Sandy Springs. However, his medical debt continues to mount.

So far, the page (gofundme.com/f/help-william-pay-off-debt-for-financial-freedom) has raised $10,500 of the $55,000 goal. Donors on the page praise Blackshear for his courage in trying to erase the debt and make a better life for his family.

“William is an incredible man!” one donor wrote on his page. “He lifts up everyone around him. Let’s lift him up.”

Blackshear said he is grateful for the support.

“I am so appreciative and blessed for all the people I meet daily, and have met through the years,” Blackshear said. “I praise God daily for my life, my family, friends and Publix.”