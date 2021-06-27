DUNWOODY, Ga. — The latest Dunwoody Community Garden and Orchard master gardener class discussed native Georgia plants and how they help sustain local wildlife. The hour-long talk, held June 12, was led by the organization’s Community Outreach Chairwoman Ann Bone and drew about 30 people attended the class.

By definition, native plants are those still growing where they originated. Settlement of the United States brought new plants with different degrees of success. Some of the plants, such as kudzu, were touted to prevent soil erosion, Yet, over time, they have become invasive, suppressing plant growth and the insect and animal food chain.

Native plants or trees can be added to a property or garden plot to attract butterflies, lightning bugs or hummingbirds or other wildlife such as squirrels or birds, Bone said. These can be introduced in two ways, replacing dead plants with a native species or garden redesign.

Bone warned against plant poaching and recommended purchasing the desired plants or trees from local native nurseries. Her top recommendations included the oakleaf hydrangea, American wisteria, grancy graybeard and mountain dog hobble.

Little to no maintenance is required. However, careful selection is required depending on the amount of sunlight or shade a plot or property receives throughout the day.

The Dunwoody Community Garden and Orchard holds master gardener classes on the second Saturday of each month at 11 a.m., at the barn at Brook Run Park. The next talk is scheduled for July 10 and will discuss plant propagation. Classes include free coffee and light snacks. Book and plant sales follow the class.

More information about native plants can be obtained from the Georgia Native Plant Society at the web address www.gnps.org. Information about DCGO events and prior master gardener talk presentation can be found at www.dcgo.org.