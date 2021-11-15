Dunwoody funds sidewalks along Winters Chapel Road

DUNWOODY, Ga. – The Dunwoody City Council took immediate steps and made future plans to make the Winters Chapel area more walkable.
At its Nov. 8 meeting, the council approved a $1.6 million contract to Wilson Construction to build the first phase of streetscape improvements, which will include:
• Adding a 12-foot wide, concrete, shared-use path with lighting on the west side of Winters Chapel Road;
• Adding a crosswalk and pedestrian refuge island at Congregation Beth Shalom;
• Realigning the end of Dunwoody Club Drive to intersect Winters Chapel Road at more of a right angle and adding sidewalk on the south side of Dunwoody Club Drive;
• Adding a stormwater collection system and raising the elevation of the roadway to address poor drainage and to retain rainwater runoff from the additional impervious surface.
In addition, the council discussed asking for Atlanta Regional Commission funds in 2022 that would help fund the second phase of the Winters Chapel connectivity project. Those funds, according to Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith, could be available between 2023 and 2025.
“As you know, I’m very excited about this project moving forward,” said Dunwoody City Councilman Tom Lambert.
“Thank you, very excited to get this started and finished,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said.
In other action at the meeting, Dunwoody Director of Economic Development Michael Starling introduced Pond and Company representatives who have been hired to engage Perimeter Center residents about their vision for that part of the city.
The $150,000 contract includes a $120,000 grant from the ARC and $30,000 matching funds from the city.
“We are looking forward to taking this on,” said Andrew Kohr, director of landscape planning with Pond and Company.
Deutsch challenged Kohr to use innovative methods to reach the 6,000 to 8,000 residents in the Perimeter Center area.
“We’ve never been successful in outreach efforts for residents who have been living in this area,” she said. “I expect you all to figure out how to access the people who live here to find out what should happen in the community where they live.”
The council also authorized $544,512 to purchase eight Ford Explorers for uniform division use, one unmarked vehicle, and two Ford F250 trucks for the police department. It also authorized the sale of surplus police vehicles.
The council retired to executive session to discuss litigation and personnel issues.
