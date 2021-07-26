Dunwoody freestyler takes Olympic gold in 4x100 relay

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Brooks Curry, the 20-year-old underdog, earned a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the 4x100 freestyle relay team.
Curry swam in the preliminaries, winning first place in the second heat. He swam alongside Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple and Bowe Becker.
Although he did not swim in the finals, each member of the relay team receives a medal and Curry’s performance is credited with helping carry the team to the finals.
Steve Mellor, Curry’s coach at Louisiana State University said he’s “over the moon” for Curry.
“It’s still all sinking in really,” Mellor said. “The amazing part is that it’s all happened in a really short time, all these first-time achievements. His first time going to the Olympics ended up being his first gold medal experience as well. We’re all so proud.”
At the event’s medal ceremony, Caeleb Dressel, who took Curry’s place in the finals, threw his medal to Curry in the stands.
Class. 🥇Caeleb Dressel gave his gold medal to Brooks Curry, who swam for Dressel in the prelims. Dressel replaced Curry for the final. #TokyoOlympics x @USASwimming pic.twitter.com/u9wcbU8kHH— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2021
In the Olympic Trials, Brooks swam the fourth fastest time in the 100-meter freestyle finals to secure a position on the 4x100-meter men’s relay team.
Curry, who grew up in Dunwoody Club Forest and attended Vanderlyn Elementary and Peachtree Charter Middle School, had been a standout during his freshman and sophomore years at LSU, but few thought he had a chance to make the elite team out of the 65 or so invited swimmers that competed last week for the coveted slots.
