Dunwoody files third appeal in ex-officer’s unemployment case

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Lawyers representing the City of Dunwoody have filed a third appeal with the Georgia Department of Labor over $10,000 in unemployment benefits claimed by an ex-police officer and whistleblower.

In a filing July 20, John Bennett, a partner with Freeman, Mathis & Gary, said a “long track record of mistakes” led GDOL Hearing Officer Tracey L. Lee to rule in ex-police officer Austin Handle’s favor, allowing him to collect unemployment benefits from the city.

Bennett claims the City of Dunwoody was repeatedly denied the right to a fair hearing, after multiple alleged clerical errors by GDOL staff caused Dunwoody to not be represented in the hearings.

“Enough is enough,” Bennett said in his response. “The GDOL needs to finally right its wrongs in this case, and the Board of Review now has a third opportunity to do so.”

Handle was fired from the Dunwoody Police Department in April 2020 for “police violation, due to dishonesty,” during an investigation into whether the officer used his patrol vehicle’s lights and sirens to speed through his neighborhood.

Bennett claims the ex-officer was fired after lying multiple times during an internal investigation and allegedly admitted to being untruthful in recorded interviews with superior officers.

However, Handle claims these accusations were false and he was fired in retaliation for speaking up about sexual assault and misconduct perpetrated and sanctioned by senior officers within the department.

In an email Thursday, Aug. 3, Dunwoody Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher said the city does not comment on employment claims.

City officials have also not commented on Handle’s accusations of retaliation, but an internal report released by the city in 2020 alleges internal strife within the department has been going on for years.

The report cited nearly 50 allegations of sexual harassment and professional misconduct against senior officers. Many of the allegations centered around former Lt. Fidel Espinoza, who resigned before the probe concluded in July 2020. Some officers said Espinoza had been harassing them for years.

Following the city’s appeal, Handle said even if the city’s appeal is granted, he isn’t going to stop fighting for his benefits and what he feels is right.

“I have no intention of giving up telling my story and telling the story of the people that were victimized in the City of Dunwoody,” he said. “Because now it's not about me winning $10,000 ... This is about me defending the right to have unemployment benefits.”