Dunwoody Farmers Market returns to Brook Run Park

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Farmers Market has returned to Brook Run Park, offering residents fresh, natural food every Saturday.
This year’s farmers market welcomes new vendors from across Georgia, including Watsonia Farms strawberries and produce, Dickey Farms peaches and JavaGenesis organic coffee. As always, the market offers locally grown produce, meats, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, honeys and other foods.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday from March to December. In addition to food, attendees can enjoy kid’s activities, wellness seminars and get tips on gardening and composting.
On certain dates, the farmers market also hosts an artisan market, welcoming local artists to sell their creations. The first 2022 artisan market date is April 2.
A list of vendors at each Saturday’s farmers market can be found at dunwoodyga.org/about-the-dfm/.
— Jake Drukman