Dunwoody expands public art program

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Thanks to recent expansions of a 2022 civic art project, traffic light boxes around the City of Dunwoody are starting to start looking a lot more interesting.
Dunwoody officials announced April 26 that a $5,000 donation from Fifth Third Bank has allowed the city to complete Phase II of the city’s Green Light Art program, which wraps local traffic light boxes with original art made by Dunwoody High School students and local artists.
With this expansion, the project now includes 10 public art displays throughout the city, officials said.
The first phase of the Green Light Art project featured the work of five Dunwoody High School students, and the second phase included two additional students, Jenna Prass and Rocio Arvizu. Three other artists, Lori Lejeune, Lisa Guyton and Elaine Stephenson, were also included in the project’s second phase.
“The first phase of the Green Light Box Project was just incredible, and I am thrilled that we are able to share five more works of art in Dunwoody,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “We are simultaneously brightening intersections and improving our community.”
Fifth Third Bank donated funding for the project at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Dunwoody branch held in January. Bank officials said the art project perfectly encapsulates the type of stewardship efforts they look for in a community.
“I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt that Fifth Third Bank cares about making a difference, and we will continue to support this community,” Randy Korporc, regional president of Fifth Third Bank said. “When we plant our flag, we’re serious, and we want to be a partner every step of the way.
Art displayed by the project is expected to last between three and five years, and the city is expected to expand it with more art again in the future.
To learn more about the project and see an interactive map of where Green Light Art Project canvases can be found, visit www.dunwoodyga.gov and click on Green Light Art Project in the Arts and Cultureand Arts Master Plans tabs.