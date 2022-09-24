Dunwoody enacts 6-month moratorium on cannabis businesses

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council has enacted a six-month moratorium on cannabis businesses in the city.
At its Sept. 19 meeting, the council enacted a policy that the city will not accept, process or review applications for special land use approval, business licenses, building licenses, sight plans, or any other permits or licenses related to cannabis businesses.
The resolution defines a cannabis business as “any organization engaged in the growing, production, distribution or sale or dispensing of cannabis or low THC oil or low THC oil-containing products or similar products as defined in Georgia law.”
The moratorium will not affect the selling of CBD.
THC low oil is a cannabis concentrate containing no more than 5 percent THC, which is Georgia's legal limit for medical marijuana patients. For reference, THC oils and concentrate products sold in recreationally legal dispensaries regularly contain between 60 and 90 percent THC.
Only Georgias with certain health conditions qualify to receive THC low oil. Some conditions include cancer, AIDS, Alzheimer’s, Crohn’s disease, Tourette’s syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, Sickle cell disease and seizure disorders.
“The state of Georgia has created laws that allow for the production, distribution, sale and dispense of medical marijuana,” said Community Development Director Richard McLeod. “It actually approved [the law] about seven years ago. We just got the calls recently, so the state did approve [the licenses].”
The state recently awarded business licenses to two cannabis operations. One business has already approached the city, likely prompting the moratorium. None of the businesses are currently open.
Council members plan to use the 180 days to review best practice regulations, state licensing requirements and potential impacts of medical cannabis use. Depending on the council’s findings, it may propose changes to the city's zoning laws, which might require an extension of the moratorium.
Also at the meeting, Director of Economic Development Michael Starling discussed the upcoming MARTA parking deck mural project. He showed colorful images of parking deck murals and explained that the artwork would cover the entire side of the building, preserving the existing trees, though some trimming would be required.
Mayor Lynn Deutsch suggested designs be centered around Dunwoody, with perhaps the city’s name extending across the bridge connected to the parking deck.
“It would be terrific if that mural could somehow extend across that bridge and turn that drab piece of concrete into something special entering the city,” Councilman Tom Lambert said.
The project’s funding is equally split between the city of Dunwoody, MARTA and the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts.