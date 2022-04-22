Dunwoody Development Authority hears plans for new Perimeter Center office building

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Development Authority members heard a presentation April 21 about a proposed new 22-story office, food and retail building in the Perimeter Center area.
Brandon Houston, a representative of developer Trammel Crow Company, shared plans for the development which would be located at 246 Perimeter Center Parkway. The project, Houston said, is still “very much in the concept stage.”
The area currently serves as a parking lot near a MARTA station and the Atlanta Marriot Perimeter Center Hotel.
Houston’s presentation was informational because the project is awaiting zoning approval, but he did share estimated costs and revenues with the board, in preparation for a potential tax abatement request later on in the process.
The development’s total budget, Houston said, is $187 million.
Houston’s next steps will be to bring the proposal before the Dunwoody Planning Commission before taking it before the City Council for two votes.
Trammell Crow is the same developer behind the Twelve24 office building development in the Perimeter Center area. Houston served as the principal on that project as well.
Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling said Houston would return before the authority in June with more information on the project.
The development will likely become part of a larger push to redevelop and invigorate the Perimeter Center area of Dunwoody, referred to as Edge City 2.0.
Also during the meeting, board members made plans for a joint retreat with the City Council for May 19 at City Hall.
The retreat will serve to inform newly elected City Council members about the purpose and goals of the Development Authority as well as share the entity’s plans for redevelopment all over the city, Starling said.