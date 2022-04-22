Dunwoody day care owner indicted in death of 4-month-old boy

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 46-year-old Dunwoody woman and former day care owner was indicted April 19 on 20 counts in connection to the death of a 4-month-old left in her care and other evidence of child abuse, officials said.
According to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Amanda Hickey was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, seven counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, three counts of simple battery and seven counts of reckless conduct.
Officials said the charges stem from the Feb. 2, 2021, death of a 4-month-old boy, who was found unresponsive in his crib at Hickey’s “Little Lovey” home day care center on Leisure Lane in Dunwoody.
Video evidence indicated the baby had been placed on his stomach to sleep and was left unattended for more than two hours before he was found. Officials said further investigation revealed alleged abuses against six other children in the day care center ranging from 6 months to 16 months old.
Investigators also noted that the day care center was licensed to care for a maximum of six children, but on the date of the alleged incidents, it was at nearly double capacity. Following the baby’s death, the state ordered an emergency closure of Hickey’s facility. It is not longer in operation.
Hickey’s case will now be assigned to a DeKalb County Superior Court Judge and later set for trial. The case is being prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Sexual Exploitation and Crimes Against Children Unit.