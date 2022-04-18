Dunwoody creates $10 million projects fund with federal dollars

DUNWOODY, Ga. – The Dunwoody City Council meeting held April 11 was all about money, to the tune of $10 million in federal funds for future spending.

The council unanimously approved creating a separate $10 million fund to use American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act money for future projects.

Dunwoody received an $18.4 million allocation last year from the sweeping federal legislation meant to alleviate the economic impact from COVID-19. Under the law, cities have a wide berth on how the money is used. Permitted uses include revenue replacement to pay essential workers, funding for water or sewer projects or providing grants or loans to small businesses.

Under federal guidelines, Dunwoody could use up to $10 million as revenue replacement, but city leaders concluded the city wasn’t in that bad of a condition.

In the budget passed last year, the council approved using a lesser amount of $1.5 million for revenue replacement. The city’s strong financial footing has left the money untouched.

By creating a separate fund, certain federal requirements are removed, including the time frame that money must be spent. The $10 million will serve as a contingency once the council decides on a purpose in the future.

“What it’s going to do is pay for current services that are paid for out of the general fund, free up that funding and create a fund labeled ARP 2,” Assistant City Manager J. Jay Vinicki said.

“By approving this action you are going to be creating a new budget of $8 million that is federally tied to ARP 1 and a federally freed $10 million, both with the intent of American Rescue Plan funding.”

Vinicki said this is the most prudent action Dunwoody can take because it uses the federal money in a way it was intended, but also gives city leaders flexibility on future projects.

In other matters at the April 11 meeting, the City Council gave out two sustainability hero awards. One award went to Laura Johnson for devotion to promoting native ecosystems, bees and beekeeping.

Johnson was a driving force behind Dunwoody’s continued status as a “Bee City USA,” a city proclamation said. Johnson provides public education for adults and children around pollinators and the native plants on which they depend through her work with the Dunwoody Beekeeping Club and through her observation beehive.

The other award went to the Dunwoody Community Garden and Orchard for promoting and using organic techniques and sustainable gardening practices.

The organization holds free monthly talks at Brook Run Park greenhouses. The group and volunteers cultivate more than 30 garden plots that produce 3,000 lbs of fruits and vegetables per year for Malachi’s Storehouse.

April 11 was declared the day for Laura Johnson and the Dunwoody Community Garden and Orchard.

Dunwoody takes first glance at 2022 budget The Dunwoody City Council got a first look at a proposed $52.4 million budget for 2022 that keeps a comfortable rainy-day fund and increases programs at a minimal level.

The council also unanimously approved a dense consent agenda that included two contracts and a resolution to sell five surplus police department SUVs.

One contract with Trees Atlanta requires the city to contribute $10,000 for a front yard tree planting program meant to increase tree canopy.

Trees Atlanta is responsible for the selection and coordination with homeowners. The organization will install up to two trees per front yard. The city will not participate in planting and will not be responsible for any liability associated with the tree planting. Each tree costs $250. Planting is scheduled to run from October through the end of March 2023.

The other approved contract was with Davenport & Company, LLC., the city’s new financial advisory services who scored the highest of three bidders.

A review committee of five city staffers evaluated and scored the proposal and held interviews with the final two applicants. “Davenport & Company LLC’s minimum fee is $30,000 per transaction, with a maximum fee of $80,000,” a city memo dated April 11 said.

The scoring document looked at six criteria including fee costs, experience provided to other municipalities and accessibility of assigned individuals if the city needs assistance and their experience. Davenport scored highest among the two applicants on the city’s category for structuring, negotiating, evaluating and implementing a full range of tax-exempt and taxable bond and note financing.

The company scored the highest for bank loans, letters of credit, liquidity facilities and derivatives products and positions.

The April 11 meeting also marked the end to virtual public comment for the first time since the pandemic started. The meeting included an executive session discussing real estate and legal matters.