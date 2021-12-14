Dunwoody considers impact of federal infrastructure act

DUNWOODY, Ga. — New federal infrastructure legislation will deliver about $10 billion to Georgia for road repair, bridge construction and expanded internet access.
President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Nov. 15 after the bill navigated Congress with bipartisan support.
The bill introduces funding for water pipe repairs and mass transit, issues that often fall under city and county authority.
Local governments continue to consider the impact within their jurisdictions.
“The city is still awaiting final rules and distribution methods to be released, but expects funding to be able to expedite already planned projects for which funding is not currently available,” Dunwoody Assistant City Manager J. Jay Vinicki said.
Brookhaven, which borders Dunwoody south of Perimeter Mall, is in a similar position.
“Staff is currently reviewing council adopted plans and will measure projects against the priorities outlined in the Infrastructure bill,” Communications and Public Engagement Director Burke Brennan said. “As program details are released, including financial commitment information, project recommendations will be brought to council for approval prior to application.”
A Dec. 7 DeKalb County Commission meeting included a MARTA quarterly briefing but no mention of any expansion plans linked to the law.
Neither the DeKalb County Commission or Georgia Department of Transportation District 7 communications officer responded to comment requests.
GDOT said in a statement last month that focus remains on existing transportation programs, carbon reduction formula funding and studies for environmental streamlining and national mileage-based user fees. Focus is also on a $135 million electric vehicle charging program along with a $225 million program addressing bridges.
“It is anticipated that through various formula funds, we should expect to see around 20-23% increases in funding,” GDOT said in its statement. “Transit programs for Georgia will see 30% or more increases over current funding levels.”
Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Marietta) supported the law and said it was the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system. According to the 2019 Infrastructure Report Card, Georgia received a C+ grade for roads and bridges and a D+ for transit.
“This monumental bill invests in one of the things families in the metro-Atlanta area need most: roads that make it quicker and safer to get to work,” McBath said. “We’ve made infrastructure one of our top priorities because it’s about safety, it’s about efficiency, and it’s about providing Americans with roadways and highways that connect them to their everyday lives.”
