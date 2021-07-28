DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody celebrated completion July 22 of new sidewalks along Tilly Mill Road.

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch and City Council members gathered for the ribbon cutting.

“This project is the result of a great deal of public input,” said Dunwoody Councilman Joe Seconder, an avid bicyclist. “What we have here is a ‘complete street.’ Whether you’re in a car, on a bicycle or on foot, the design accommodates all modes of transportation.”

The project includes new bike lanes and improves pedestrian access from Womack Road to North Peachtree Road.

The new 5-foot-wide sidewalk runs along the west side of Tilly Mill Road between North Peachtree Road and Womack Road, a section of road where there was no sidewalk before. As part of the project, Tilly Mill Road was widened to accommodate 4-foot-wide designated bicycle lanes on both sides, and a short section of sidewalk on the east side of Tilly Mill was replaced.

Extensive utility relocation, stormwater improvements and easements were required before construction could begin last fall. The $1.6 million project was funded using local sales tax revenue.

“This project builds on the city’s efforts to become more connected and moves us another step closer to our goal of having sidewalks on both sides of all arterial and collector roads,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith. “The new sidewalk and bike lanes tie into recent improvements at Womack and the redesigned intersection at North Peachtree.”

Tilly Mill Road is an important arterial road between Peachtree Industrial Road and Mount Vernon Road with MARTA bus service and access to Georgia State University’s Dunwoody campus.

Next, Dunwoody Public Works plans to begin the design phase for a project to extend a bicycle and walking path from Womack Road to Mt. Vernon Road on Tilly Mill.