DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Community Garden and Orchard held a master gardener class on May 8th covering proper watering and fertilization techniques. Improper attention can lead to disappointing crop yield as plants come to term in the coming months.
The talk, led by Richard Osterholtz, discussed the importance of morning watering and using fertilizer to maintain a healthy pH balance and growth in a garden plot. He also covered how to build an organic 10-10-10 fertilizer with an equal balance of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.
While mixing your own fertilizer may have a steep learning curve, Osterholtz recommended using an online calculator, such as at the website aesl.ces.uga.edu/soil/fertcalc/.
Osterholtz became a master gardener in 2014 and has been the site leader at DCGO since 2016.
He suggests conducting a soil sample test from the University of Georgia before staking out or planting crops. Information about testing can be found at: aesl.ces.uga.edu/soil.html.
Watering plants at the wrong time of day may lead to water loss or fungus development. Different fungi may develop as excess water remains on leaves overnight in a humid climate, which inhibits evaporation.
Overwatering and fertilization can be detrimental too as certain plants may grow lengthy vines and produce little fruit.
Classes are held on the second Saturday of each month at 11:00 a.m. inside the greenhouse complex at Brook Run Park. The next scheduled class is on June 12 and will discuss native plants for all seasons. Presentations last about an hour to 90 minutes.
More information about the DCGO’s resources are available at the website: dcgo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.