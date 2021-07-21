DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council honored outgoing Councilwoman Pam Tallmadge with a day of her own at her last meeting as the District 1 representative.

At its July 12 meeting, the council read a proclamation honoring Tallmadge for her many years of service as Dunwoody's parade co-chairman, her two terms on the City Council and her involvement as a community volunteer and organizer at Dunwoody High School and Dunwoody United Methodist Church.

"Our community is a better place because of Pam Tallmadge," the proclamation said, citing her "tireless volunteerism" and "creativity and enthusiasm."

Fellow council members congratulated her on her years of service.

"Your job and your passion is what makes Dunwoody a great place to live," Councilman Tom Lambert said.

Councilman John Heneghan called Tallmadge a "calming presence" in the council dynamic and thanked her for her dedication to the community.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch concluded the remarks by calling Tallmadge "creative and brave and positive" in all of her interactions.

"You will be missed for so many reasons," she said. "Thank you for sharing your time and talent with us."

In other action at the meeting, the council heard a presentation from Don Boyken, the board chairman of Stage Door Theatre, regarding several new initiatives that the organization is launching post-COVID-19.

Those new programs include the launch of the Stage Door Academy for students to learn the craft of acting, several events to be held at Brook Run Park's outdoor amphitheater and the slate of upcoming shows starting in September.

Boyken also introduced Willie Jones as the new artistic director at Stage Door.

The council also heard a monthly report from Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton that included progress reports on sidewalk improvements at Tilly Mill and Peeler Roads, police activity throughout the month in the city, upcoming community events and progress at the former Austin Elementary School that will become a passive park while public input is solicited for its final use.

The council heard about several revisions to Dunwoody's proposed sign ordinance based on public and council feedback at its June 14 meeting, but it deferred action until the Sept. 13 meeting to allow for further study of the proposed changes.

In other action, the council:

• Revised its budget to reflect an uptick in revenues generated by hotel-hotel taxes, which have been rising because of increased occupancy.

• Aproved another $10,000 in CARES funding to the Community Action Center and $18,000 for a return-to-work ad campaign in Dunwoody.

• Heard a presentation from Public Works Director Michael Smith regarding sidewalk improvements on Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Dunwoody Road and Vermack Road from Womack Road to Vermack Swim and Tennis Club.

The council adjourned to executive session after the two-hour meeting. No action was taken after the executive session.