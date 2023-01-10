Traffic matters for Dunwoody Village improvement plans

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Daily traffic snarls near Dunwoody Village and backups at the intersection of Chamblee Dunwoody and Mt. Vernon roads may one day be a distant memory, thanks to roadway improvements currently being mulled by city officials.

At a meeting Jan. 9, the Dunwoody City Council held a lengthy discussion on the proposed Dunwoody Village Crossroads project, aimed at improving pedestrian safety, beautification of the area, and traffic flow at the intersection of Chamblee Dunwoody and Mt. Vernon roads.

Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith told councilmembers that when the project was last discussed in March 2022, it focused on adding bicycle lanes, wider sidewalks and greenery on both sides of Chamblee Dunwoody Road, between Womack Road and Roberts Drive.

New Dunwoody Village plans

Plans initially kept the roadway generally untouched, except for one southbound lane of Mt. Vernon Road, which would have been converted into a landscaped median. But council members expressed concerns the plan didn’t do enough to address traffic at the Chamblee Dunwoody and Mt. Vernon intersection, which can be substantial at peak times.

“You've got two major roadways there with a lot of traffic crossing each other,” Smith said. “That's the intersection in the village that really experiences the most congestion, which can sometimes spill back into some of the other intersections.”

In researching the intersection, Smith said they learned that the most economical way to make improvements to the intersection would be to add new left turn lanes from Chamblee Dunwoody Road onto Mt. Vernon Road, while keeping the other ideas proposed in the initial plan.

Due to space constraints, the “expensive commercial property” Dunwoody would need to buy to make larger improvements, Smith said this was the best option available to them currently.

“This improvement can be done within the existing right away that additional left turn lane,” he said. “So, it doesn't really cost a lot … but it would be about a 15 percent improvement in the am peak hour and the overall efficiency of the intersection.”

Smith said they also considered a plan that would add multipole new turn lanes on Chamblee Dunwoody and Mt. Vernon, to fight the long backups that form in the intersection’s turn lanes.

“Anybody that drives through the village in the late afternoon knows that the left turn lane from Mount Vernon to Chamblee Dunwoody … backs up often spills out of that term lane,” he said. “So, we looked at adding a second left turn lane there.”

But to do that, the city would also need to incorporate new lanes on each of the roadways to receive the new traffic, which they currently just don’t have room for.

Lastly, Smith said they considered the possibility of turning the intersection into a two-lane roundabout, which he said would have the largest impact on the traffic in the area. That option wouldn’t require the city to build any new lanes but would require a large investment from the city to acquire “expensive commercial property” at the intersection to make the roundabout fit.

Post 3 Councilmember Tom Lambert asked whether it would be possible to limit the impact on existing properties at the intersection by shifting the intersection’s middle to the triangle island between Nandina Lane, Chamblee Dunwoody and Mt. Vernon roads.

But Smith said that not matter how they moved the roundabout, it would still have a huge impact at the intersection and would likely require the purchase of several properties.

“In addition to acquiring the triangle, you most likely would have to acquire the gas station on the other side of the street,” he said.

Councilmembers discuss intersection options

Looking at projections 20 years out, Smith said that if the city choses to nothing at the intersection beyond the initial improvements, traffic at the intersection will get worse, but “not terribly worse.” Summing things up, he said that they are in a tricky situation with the project and are limited on the amount of effect they are likely to have.

“Yes, we could make some additional traffic improvements beyond what has already been included in the concept plan,” he said. “But there would be small gains with large costs associated with them.”

After Smith’s presentation, Post 6 Councilmember John Heneghan said that he supported the project’s aims but had concerns about how the bicycle lanes will be laid out on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

Heneghan said that because new designs of the roadway have the bicycle lanes as an elevated and divided lane, the city will lose the flexibility to create a center passing lane for emergency vehicles when traffic is at it’s peak.

“I'm concerned that by putting the cycle tracks in and not having the ability for cars to move over, are we negatively impacting our emergency response times,” he said.

Post 5 Councilmember Joe Seconder called the project a “multi-generational” and “transformational” opportunity, and asked whether it would benefit the project to complete a traffic study tracking the origins and destinations of vehicles in that corridor.

“I'd like to find out where those people are coming from, where are they going to,” Seconder said.

Smith said that because the city was recently awarded $6 million in funding for the project from the Atlanta Regional Commission, their timeline for the project will need to move forward soon.

“It's a within five-year project versus sometime in the future … within five years to go to construction,” he said.

On top of the main project, he said they would also like to consider incorporating a project to bury local utilities in the area, as part of beautification efforts. However, a rough estimate has shown that will cost approximately $8 million.

That cost could be spread out by doing the project in sections, he said, and the city will likely be seeking funding from alternate sources to boost ARC and city money.

“Unless we hear otherwise, what we're moving forward with is this corridor,” he said. “And we will explore burying utilities on a segment.”