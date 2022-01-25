Dunwoody City Council tackles contracts, future expenses

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council got down to business Jan. 24 with a full plate of contract renewals and discussion of other equipment purchases totaling well over $1 million.
The council unanimously approved two technology expenditures and the sale of surplus equipment.
The license for ESRI – the city’s primary GIS mapping program – was extended for three years at a total cost of $116,100. Another $18,518 expenditure for risk management and cyber threat monitoring offered by Roswell-based Interdev was approved.
The council also signed off on selling surplus equipment to the City of Doraville for $1. The equipment includes 48 police laptops, 81 monitors, 71 desktop/laptops and 25 other technology items, a city memo dated Jan. 24 said. Included also are tablet, network routers and docking stations. The computer equipment will be sold without hard drives and operating systems.
Two contracts were approved, one for a Brook Run Park lighting project for $800,000 and another to increase allocation to a citywide road improvement contract by $150,000 – about two-thirds of it coming from a state grant.
Discussion items centered on replacing police tasers, creating a human resources position and a shared use project near Dunwoody High School.
The Police Department’s current Axon X2 tasers are out of warranty and experiencing battery issues. The city is considering replacing the equipment with 64 Axon 7s, which when drawn from a holster activate all body and vehicle cameras within a certain radius. According to a company invoice, the total replacement cost is $230,404 to be paid over five years. The allocation would come from special purpose sales tax funds.
Police Chief Billy Grogan said Dunwoody police discharge tasers about once or twice per week.
Increased workload for the city’s two full-time human resources employees led to discussion to hire a department manager. The annual pay would range from $63,000 to $104,000, and the contract would run through 2023, unless reauthorized by the council.
Officials also discussed the Vermack Road shared use project which addresses utility poles located in the middle of the sidewalk. The 5 ½ foot wide sidewalk narrows by more than a foot at five locations, according to a report from Public Work Director Michael Smith. The Americans with Disabilities Act requires 4-feet widths on sidewalks. Remediation would also address five curb ramps that are not ADA compliant. The estimated cost is $490,000.
Late in the meeting, the council recessed to executive session to discuss real estate and legal matters.
When council members reconvened about 90 minutes later, they took the opportunity to note the passing of noted Dunwoody journalist and longtime Crier publisher Dick Williams, who died of congestive heart failure Jan. 20.
“(Williams) was referred to as one of the founding fathers,” Councilman Tom Lambert said. “I believe that's true because his coverage of the Dunwoody cityhood movement was a vital part in us becoming a city, and beyond that, his community contributions sponsoring the parade and light up Dunwoody.”
