DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council was set this week to revisit an ordinance that would reduce the minimum land area required for a planned development, which includes some modifications discussed at its previous session.
The revised proposal calls for a minimum contiguous land area of 200,000 square feet (4.5 acres) if all or part of the land is “located in a suburban neighborhood character area or in the Institutional/Campus character area as established in the comprehensive plan.”
In all other areas, the planned development must have a minimum contiguous land area of 1.5 acres, according to revised ordinance.
The ordinance also reflected several conditions recommended by the Dunwoody Planning Commission, including the provision that the commission could defer the matter up to three times. On the fourth deferral, the matter would be moved forward to the council without recommendation.
The council was also to host the presentation of a lifesaving award to Dunwoody resident Kim McGrady, who died in March after saving several swimmers from a riptide at a Florida beach on April 8. The council was also to honor McGrady’s son, Colton, and another man, Preston Lyn, who assisted in rescuing the swimmers.
McGrady, who worked at Chick-fil-A as a field operations manager, left behind a wife, Leigh Anne, and two children. A Go Fund Me page has been set up in his honor and has collected more than $142,000.
The council was also to consider a proposal to install four new License Plate Capture and Recognition cameras throughout the city, as well as replace 16 already installed cameras operated by Georgia Power that been problematic.
The reoccurring cost for operating the cameras is about $4,000 a month, according to a memo from Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan, about $900 less per month than the program administered by Georgia Power.
The council was also set to hear a report by Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton. The report has now been moved to once a month and contains information about ongoing and upcoming sidewalk and roadway improvements, police activity, upcoming parks programs and celebrations, and department highlights.
The council was also expected to hear the results of the first quarter audit, discuss impact fees and options and fund stormwater repairs at 4833 Dunwoody Station Drive.
