Dunwoody City Council hears update on major roadways

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council heard an update on big plans for area roadways Nov. 29.
Tim Matthews, State Express Lanes Administrator for the Georgia Department of Transportation, outlined upcoming expansion plans for I-285 and Georgia 400 that will involve adding lanes, building new bridges and adding longer exit ramps. However, he could not provide specific details about the exact timelines for most of the projects, other than an estimated year that the projects were to start and finish.
“We don’t want to make rash decisions and have to come back and change the dates,” Matthews said. “So, I may not be able to provide exact dates.”
The projects include:
• Combining the I-285 westbound exit ramps to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard north and south, while adjusting the curve of the north exit ramp. Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and be substantially complete in 2023.
• Adding an auxiliary lane along I-285 between Roswell Road and Riverside Drive and replacing the Mount Vernon Highway bridge over I-285. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and be substantially complete in 2025.
• Adding two express lanes in each direction on Ga. 400 from the North Springs MARTA station to McGinnis Ferry Road, which has been delayed because of budgetary restrictions.
• Adding express lanes on I-285 at the top end of the perimeter, which will also allow for the inclusion of enhanced rapid transit buses. Because it is still in the feasibility study phase, no specific dates for the project were included in the presentation packet.
“I’m very pleased that we are talking about mass transit, which I don’t believe was on the table before,” Councilman John Heneghan said following the presentation.
In other action at the Nov. 29 meeting, the council discussed and then deferred a decision on installing additional electrical vehicle charging poles and lighting in the parking lot and multi-use fields at Brook Run Park.
The council also:
• Approved a 1% merit pay increase for Dunwoody City Clerk Sharon Lowery.
• Appointed a new employment agreement with Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton.
• Changed the fee structure license fees for insurance companies within the city limits.
The council adjourned to executive session to discuss legal issues. No action was taken after the meeting.
