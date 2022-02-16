Dunwoody City Council focuses on retail developments, public safety

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council addressed a crowded agenda Feb. 14 that included intensive questions about a retail development on Ashwood Parkway and taser replacements. The council continued meeting in a hybrid fashion with Councilwoman Catherine Lautenbacher in attendance by Zoom.
The council spent about an hour discussing two retail developments off Ashford Dunwoody Road, one at 11 Ravinia Drive and another at 600 Ashwood Parkway.
The public hearing for the Ashwood Parkway rezoning amendment became a lightning rod for questions and analysis centering around available parking space and access for pedestrians and bicyclists.
District 1 Councilwoman Stacey Harris took issue with the development’s streetscape, commuter trail and road connection progress.
“You talk about your commitment to people, you haven't fulfilled your commitment to the city, and so I'm very reluctant to give you more when you haven’t done what you're supposed to do,” Harris said.
The Ashwood Parkway project is an 85,000-square-foot restaurant and retail space with a planned gas station. The applicant, Branch Ashwood Associates, L.P., is seeking a rezoning amendment for 8,400 square feet of retail space which would include 62 additional parking spaces and a walk-up ATM.
Branch Properties Development Director Jack Haylett said he lived and dealt daily with Harris’ walkway concerns.
The project ran into some delay after the discovery of 24 fiber optic cables below a steel water line.
“I want to be clear that I understand your frustration with this project, I bet mine is tenfold,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “When we were presented this (development) however many years ago it was a specialty grocery store and chef-driven restaurants, and I love the Publix, but to be clear we need to have the amenities and the walkability and the attractiveness.”
The council approved the rezoning amendment at 11 Ravinia Drive with little discussion. Most of the major elements of the development had been worked out at prior council meetings.
The amendment made changes to protect trees, adjustments to street frontage and a raised crosswalk across Ravinia Parkway. The development also plans to create a welcome to Dunwoody sign.
In other matters at the Feb. 14 meeting, the council approved an allocation of $230,404 for the purchase of 64 Axon Taser 7’s to replace the existing X2 model used by Dunwoody Police. The existing tasers will be traded in for a credit against the cost for the new models.
Dunwoody Police Public Information Office Sgt. Michael Cheek said officers were provided two Taser 7’s to use on a trial basis while on duty. The department’s taser instructors were also trained using the new equipment.
Deputy Chief of Police Mike Carlson said current tasers are out of warranty and a broken unit must be replaced at full cost. The police department had 61 uses of force last year, 26 of them were taser displays. The new tasers will activate body and vehicle cameras of nearby officers.
“The technology is phenomenal, (and) I could go on for about 30 minutes talking about the smart technology,” Carlson said.