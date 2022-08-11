Dunwoody City Council examines ambulance response times

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A rise in ambulance response times was a key focus at the Aug. 8 Dunwoody City Council meeting.
DeKalb County Fire and Rescue presented council members with an extensive list of statistics, updates and challenges as part of the county’s service delivery strategy report to the city.
The issue of ambulance response times was highlighted during the public comment period even before the presentation began.
Dunwoody resident Malcom Elavia shared a harrowing experience his family had in June when he called 911 after one of his daughters began having trouble breathing.
“It was a very frightening thing to see,” he said. “I’ve volunteered in the ER for three years. I’ve seen some pretty wild things, but when it’s yours in your hands and you’re helpless it’s a whole different story.”
Elavia said it took almost 15 minutes for a fire engine to get to his house, which is just a few minutes away from Downtown Dunwoody. During that time, his daughter stopped breathing several times, he said, but fire rescue personnel were unable to transport her to a hospital.
“It took a total of 29 minutes for an ambulance to get to my house,” he said.
The child survived and was able to get to a hospital, but Elavia said that under different circumstances the situation could have been fatal.
“That is a long time,” he said. “My daughter, had she completely stopped breathing, would have had brain damage within four to six minutes,” he said. “I think we got lucky. And I think this is an opportunity to show weaknesses in our system.”
Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said later in the meeting that the city is aware of the poor ambulance response times. The city has reportedly seen a decline in the service since ambulance operations were privatized in 2020, when the city and county awarded an ambulance service contract to American Medical Response (AMR).
“We had seen a nice improvement up until 2020,” she said. “Then the pandemic happened, and so now, we find ourselves worse than we were in a lot of ways.”
Speaking to the City Council, DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum reported that the struggle to find ambulance staff and respond to emergencies is happening throughout the state.
Trend downward
Over the past three years, ambulance response times for Dunwoody have steadily increased for AMR, rising from an average of 7:37 in 2019 to 10:38 in 2022, Fullum said.
He attributed the poor response times to a few factors, including staffing shortages, delays at hospitals and an increasing number of calls monopolizing EMS services for non-emergencies.
But of all the challenges facing DeKalb County Fire and Rescue and AMR, Fullum said that staffing is the biggest hurdle. That’s because the labor pool for paramedics and EMTs has constricted considerably, he said, and within the market, there is intense competition between corporate entities and the public sector.
“In any of the public safety arenas, you’re seeing decreases in the number of folks that are attracted to this business,” he said. “What’s happening as a consequence of that is we’re all really fighting for the same labor force.”
Right now, AMR isn’t running all the ambulances it could be in DeKalb County due to staffing shortages, he said, and DeKalb County Fire Rescue is only operating two of the five ambulances it could be using.
Even if Dunwoody or DeKalb County had more ambulances, the staffing issue would remain, he said.
Fullum said that the county has 48 positions for paramedic/EMTs that would be full time Fire Rescue employees providing 24/7 coverage in the county. The department has filled only half of those positions.
“The challenge would be staffing,” he said. “It’s going to always be staffing.”
Mayor Deutsch said the city will need to go back to the table with the county and AMR to examine the issue and find a solution.
“I don’t think AMR is necessarily serving us well, but I also understand the barriers,” she said. “What we need in Dunwoody is a solution.”
Police study contract awarded
Also at the Aug. 8 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved a contract with BerryDunn Consulting for a study of the Dunwoody Police Department.
The $117,500 contract includes examining the agency’s policies, procedures, service demands, community expectations, and current and future operational needs.
The study is expected to be conducted over seven to eight months and will be funded with unassigned fund balance within the city’s general fund.