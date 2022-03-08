Dunwoody City Council doors debate sidetracks retail development vote

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A retail development on Ashford Dunwoody Road again drew the lion’s share of attention at the Feb. 28 Dunwoody City Council meeting.
Mayor Lynn Deutsch and all council members attended the meeting in-person.
The retail development first came up at the Valentine’s Day council meeting, where elected officials took issue with outdoor patio use, a drive-thru ATM and parking spaces.
The 600 Ashwood Parkway developer — Branch Ashwood Associates, L.P. — is seeking a zoning amendment for an 8,400 square foot retail space.
The issue was punted to the Feb. 28 meeting, and during the interim, the Galloway Law Group notified the city on behalf of Branch Ashwood that adjustments had been made to the site plan addressing some of the issues raised at the initial meeting. The amended plan included additional bicycle parking, relocation of accessible parking, moving a dumpster, removal of a drive-thru ATM and an updated landscape plan.
This letter also addressed a timeline for completion of streetscape improvements that were delayed due to the relocation of utility lines, an issue that created an 11-month delay costing the developer $1 million.
“Once the connections to all of the new lines are completed in early March, Branch’s contractor can remobilize to remove the abandoned fiber lines and construct the upper retaining wall, bike path and streetscape improvements,” Laurel David said in the letter. “This process will take about 6 weeks with anticipated completion in early May.”
But at the Feb. 28 meeting, City Councilman Tom Lambert raised concerns about sidewalk access to the Publix, pointing out that pedestrians would be forced to walk through the parking lot to visit the store.
Branch Properties Development Director Jack Haylett said there was a sidewalk connection where the updated bicycle parking was located if the pedestrian walked about 20 more yards.
“I don’t have a problem putting a sidewalk where you’re saying, it’s just very tight and constrained and very heavily landscaped,” Haylett said.
A discussion about doors then deep-sixed the solo item requiring a vote, after a testy exchange between city elected officials and the developer.
Council discussion centered around businesses in the development having two glass access doors, one accessible from Ashford Dunwoody Road and another from the parking lot.
“We want the front of the building to be on our streets, not in our parking lot,” Lambert said.
But the developer pushed back.
“It is unworkable to have a door on both sides, and the reality is we would love it as much as you would love it, but a small retailer cannot function financially with two entrances,” Nicholas Telesca, Branch Properties president said.
Mayor Deutsch said the entrance situation should have been worked out three years ago in the early planning stages.
“If you weren’t going to do it in 2019 it might have been a time to tell us, but also at least make it attractive,” Deutsch said.
The sparring over doors continued, drawing input from multiple council members, until they decided to postpone action until the next council meeting in two weeks.
In other action at the Feb. 28 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved a $2.7 million paving program for 2022. Projects cover 15 lane miles along some 33 streets. Most of the funding will come from DeKalb County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and a Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Work is expected to begin in the spring.
“Despite an uptick in oil prices and other materials, the city will be able to complete all of the streets in the 2022 paving plan, including three additional neighborhood streets originally scheduled for 2023 and 2024,” Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith said.