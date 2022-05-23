Dunwoody City Council, development authority plan for city's future

DUNWOODY, Ga. — City leaders began the first step May 19 in what they hope will be a partnership to promote a strong economic future for Dunwoody.
Members of the Dunwoody City Council and the Dunwoody Development Authority met in a special session at City Hall to determine common goals for economic development, build relationships and set priorities for the city.
“We all have some common interests in that we love the city of Dunwoody, and we want good things to happen in this city and we are all working to that end,” Dunwoody Development Authority Chairman Jonathan Sangster said.
Daniel McRae, attorney for the Development Authority, spoke at the meeting to provide the history and purpose of the body.
“In 1968, Georgia amended the Constitution to make economic development a public purpose; before that it was not,” McRae said. “It is a constitutional thing that Georgia has development authorities, other states are not like that.”
McRae said development authorities have the power to issue bonds and provide financial incentives to attract businesses to communities, but a city or county is not liable for any incurred debts or contracts. A city’s development authority is like a subject matter expert on economic development, he said.
One main focus of development authorities is to offer tax breaks – usually in the form of abatements – to attract business development.
The Dunwoody Development Authority follows a tax abatement schedule that mirrors Decide DeKalb, the county’s development authority. The city authority has the ability to deviate from that schedule but has not.
The tax schedules are calculated over 10 years. The larger the investment a company makes in new development, the sweeter the tax savings.
A development investing between $4 to $74 million in a new project can receive a 65 percent property tax break in its first year. The tax goes up by 6.5 percent each subsequent year for the next nine years until the development is paying the full 100 percent.
Companies investing from $75 to $149 million earn an 85 percent in tax savings the first year and pay 9 percent more each of the next nine years. Projects greater than $150 million receive a 95 percent initial property tax break the first year, then pay an additional 9.5 percent each of the next nine years.
Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling discussed several of the ongoing projects within the city.
He highlighted projects around Perimeter Mall, including the mixed-use developments High Street and Campus 244. Another development, Twelve24 Hammond, converted a parking lot valued at $4 million into an office and hotel that recently sold for close to $200 million.
“We look at jobs, investment, sales tax created, hotel/motel tax,” Starling said. “It is important to look at the spillover effect. These projects are placed in Dunwoody and have impacts on surrounding properties, sort of raising all boats.”
Starling also discussed the operation of the Dunwoody Development Authority and methodology behind attracting new projects.
The first step in the process is meeting with the developer to discuss the plan. Over later discussions the plan is finalized and parameters are set. Attorneys from the authority and the developer agree to a memorandum of understanding. These agreements include a financial analysis from Georgia Tech that estimates revenues. Agreements inked by the authority include clawbacks, used to recoup tax breaks if the developer is out of compliance.
The meeting concluded with Mayor Lynn Deutsch and five members of the city council discussing opportunity areas in Dunwoody.
City officials had plenty of ideas.
Councilman Joe Seconder mentioned creating a parking deck where fees are charged.
Councilman Rob Price mentioned creating a bus rapid transit station in the Georgetown area, given the proximity to I-285.
Council member John Heneghan referenced the battery at Truist Park and creating an entertainment district near Perimeter Mall with a concert venue.
Councilwoman Stacey Harris spoke about creating meeting space and an indoor sports venue.
Mayor Lynn Deutsch encouraged the council and Development Authority to continue to focus on Perimeter Center because the area generated about 70 percent of the city’s revenue needs.