Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church established a Flag Drop Box for the community to deposit discarded American Flags. The Drop Box is located at 705 Spalding Drive, Sandy Springs.
The Drop Box was donated by the St. Jude the Apostle Assembly 3856 of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s service organization. The Knights partner with the parish Scout Troop 623 to retire damaged flags and properly clean and repurpose serviceable flags.
The mission of the Assembly 3856 is to serve the Patriotic Principle of the Knights of Columbus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.