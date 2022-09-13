Dunwoody Christian School names next head of school

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Christian School has welcomed Kevin Jenkins as the next head of school.
Jenkins will replace Jeff LeMay, who is set to retire in December after almost 18 months with the school. Jenkins is expected to start as head of school during the summer of 2023. The search was led by the Dunwoody Christian School Head of School Search Committee.
Since 2019, Jenkins has served as the middle school principal at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Peachtree Corners. His prior service includes nearly 15 years at Mercer University’s Tift College of Education as a faculty member of the Department of Educational Leadership.
He also served as chair of the department for four years and taught education law, ethics and leadership to graduate-level students at the University of Georgia and University of South Carolina. Before that, he spent about a decade as a Spanish teacher and assistant principal in Hall County and Gwinnett County schools.
Jenkins said he is honored and blessed by the trust the Dunwoody Christian School Board of Directors has placed on him.
“I look forward to getting to know, to serving and to being part of the community,” Jenkins said.
— Chamian Cruz