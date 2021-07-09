DUNWOODY, Ga. — When his father-in-law traveled to Dunwoody to celebrate his 100th birthday, John McCarren wanted to arrange a special celebration full of surprises.

He achieved that and more — including one surprise that nobody saw coming.

McCarren a 25-year Dunwoody resident, began sending communications in February using, including Facebook groups in Dunwoody, asking for people to send birthday cards to his father-in-law, D.T. Measells, to commemorate his century of life. The goal was to collect 1,000 letters to present to Measells when he and his wife, Imogene, visited the city to celebrate the occasion.

And the internet responded with, at last count, 1,047 letters from as far away as England, Canada, Alaska and Hawaii.

Sign Greeters also donated a sign commemorating Measells’ birthday, and all four of his children, Cheryl Backstrom, Terri McCarren, Cindy Camp and Mike Measells, and their families came together for a birthday weekend celebration.

But that wasn’t enough. City Councilwoman Pam Tallmadge found out about McCarren’s efforts and offered to take it up a notch.

“I know John through his dog-walking business, and when he said he was trying to get 1,000 cards sent to D.T., I said, ‘I can help with that,’” Tallmadge said. “I sent out some messages to my neighborhood group and let the city know what was happening.”

That evolved into a plan to have a special police/fire drive-by on Sunday to honor the World War II veteran. The surprise was set for at 10 a.m. Mayor Lynn Deutsch planned to give Measells a key to the city as well.

But only minutes before the event, Measells started feeling poorly — so much so that the family called 911, fearing that he had suffered a stroke. In a surprise twist, one of the emergency medical transport units scheduled to attend the ceremony instead attended to Measells.

The centenarian was loaded onto the paramedic’s stretcher and it looked like the surprise presentation would have to wait. But at the last minute, Measells changed his mind, asking to be moved to a chair next to Imogene, his wife of more than 70 years, and the party was on.

“I feel on top of the world,” Measells said.

+2 Dunwoody freestyler swims his way onto Olympic team Defying the odds, Dunwoody’s Brooks Curry, 20, swam his way onto the United States Olympic team. Curry will compete in the 4x100-meter men’s relay team that will represent the U.S. in Tokyo come July.

After arriving with lights and sirens blazing, fire and police personnel visited with Measells and exchanged war stories. Measells, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot who flew more than 50 missions in Japan, told stories about trying to see how high he could fly his plane.

“When I got to 40,000 feet, I started to get a little scared,” he said. “But it was fun.”

After he left the Air Force, Measells returned to Mississippi, married Imogene, started teaching, and eventually became a principal. He retired at 65, and decided to take up snow skiing, vowing to stay on the slopes at least until he was 90. He accomplished that, but he quit after an unusual encounter.

“He was skiing at Steamboat Springs and fell down, and we couldn’t get him up,” Cheryl McCarren said. “Then a one-legged skier helped him up. He said, ‘If I have to get a one-legged skier to help me, I need to quit.’ And that was the end of it.”

At Sunday’s ceremony, Deutsch presented Measells with a key to the city and thanked him for coming to Dunwoody for his celebration.

“I’m honored to be here, and I love Dunwoody,” he said.