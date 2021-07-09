Dunwoody baseball team wins Grand Slam World Series

Back left to right: Assistant Coach Kevin Wisner, Grant Gardner, Ryan Zaparaniuk, Zach Paulling, Brock Bergey, Aidan Conrad, Stephen Phillips, Rider Umphenour, Henry Parker Gill, Will Freeman, Ty Womack, Matt Pearch, Coach Tom Bass. Front left to right: Josh Wolkin, Connor Roush, John Kosobud, Jake Stuetzer.
The Dunwoody Diablos 14U Gold team won the Grand Slam World Series in Panama City Beach, Florida. Coached by Tom Bass and Kevin Wisner, the Diablos were undefeated, beating teams from Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Texas.
