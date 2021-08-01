DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council at its July 26 session awarded contracts to Pond & Company to do preliminary work on the city’s two newest land acquisitions that will eventually be turned into parkland.

The council approved as part of its consent agenda two contracts to Pond & Company for $49,400 to develop a master plan at the former Austin Elementary School site at 5435 Roberts Drive and 4809/4819 Vermack Road. The money comes from funds approved as part of the 2021 budget, according to council documents.

The council also awarded $253,000 to TriScapes, Inc. for the installation of 150,000 square feet of sod, sand and irrigation at the former Austin site so that organized activities could be held while its permanent future is determined. Parks Director Brent Walker said the newly installed areas will be available for public use in mid-fall.

During public comment, Catherine Lautenbacher, who is running for the city’s vacant District 1 seat, urged the council to consider a park’s bond to accelerate the development of the former Austin Elementary site.

“This is a maturing city and we’ve proven to be fiscally responsible,” Lautenbacher said. “I think it would be well-received by the citizens.”

So far, Lautenbacher and former councilman Terry Nall have officially announced that they will be running for the seat vacated by Pam Tallmadge after she moved from the city. Mayor Lynn Deutsch said she will be naming an interim council member after the period for qualifying ends on August 18.

In other business, the city council:

• Welcomed the two newest members of the Dunwoody Police Department – officers Joe Polanco and Stacey Hightower.

• Approved a listing agreement with Colliers International to represent the city in the sale of two properties at 4553 and 4555 North Shallowford Road.

• Recognized members of the Dunwoody Police Department’s first weeklong Teen Police Academy. The sessions included active shooter training, a tour of one of DeKalb’s detention centers and CPR/AED training. “We are very proud of the effort you made during this week,” Deutsch said. “We will keep in touch with you.”

• Appointed David Kopel to the city’s audit committee.