Dunwoody awarded for financial reporting excellence

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody has earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).
City officials said the awards are the highest recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting and represent the city’s commitment to sound government budgeting.
“We dedicate these awards to our former finance director, Linda Nabers, who lost a brave battle against cancer earlier this year,” Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton said. “Our finance team is like a family. Everyone worked together under difficult circumstances to carry on Linda’s example.”
Dunwoody has received these recognitions every year since its incorporation and is vetted each year by a panel of GFOA judges.
“Transparency and attention to detail are part of Linda’s lasting legacy, and I’m honored to lead this team as we continue a tradition of excellence,” Finance Director Richard Platto said. “We hold ourselves to the highest of standards and work to provide outstanding service to the city.”
The city’s annual comprehensive financial report can be accessed by visiting dunwoodyga.gov/government/departments/finance and clicking on Financial Reports and Financial Transparency.