DUNWOODY, Ga. — Forced to cancel its 2020 event because of COVID-19, the Dunwoody Arts Festival will be back in 2021 with more than 175 vendors and a new location at Brook Run Park.
Frances Schube, the president of Splash Festivals, which puts on the Mother’s Day weekend event, said protocols will be in place to ensure the two-day festival is a safe experience.
“Since we are moving to Brook Run (from its former location in Dunwoody Village), we will have plenty of room to spread out,” Schube said. “Booths will be spaced out to ensure proper social distancing, and masks will be required. We will have hand-sanitizing stations throughout the event.”
New this year is the Georgia Grown Pavilion, where patrons can find vendors offering products grown or manufactured in the state.
Absent from this year’s event will be live music and bounce houses, but several food vendors have committed to offering a variety of treats, and the newly constructed amphitheater seating will allow diners a place to sit and enjoy their meals and snacks.
“Our artists are thrilled to come back, especially since we are able to have it Mother’s Day weekend, which has been such a tradition for the citizens of Dunwoody,” Schube said. “I think the festival has found a permanent home in Brook Run.”
For those not ready to assemble in a public space, but still want to shop, many of the artists will have an online marketplace that will run until May 14. Visit: eventeny.com/events/2021-dunwoody-art-festival-653/.
