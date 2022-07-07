Dunwoody artists creates new sculpture and bike rack in Brook Run Park

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody will unveil a new functional public art installation designed by a local artist in Brook Run Park July 7 at 4:30 p.m.

The piece, titled “Grounded Growth,” was designed and fabricated by Huelani Mei Fogleman. It consists of three flower sculptures that are 10-15 feet tall and surrounded by bike racks. The flowers’ centers are made of recycled bicycle wheels.

The installation is located near the park’s Great Lawn and amphitheater.

“I am thrilled to share ‘Grounded Growth’ with our community,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “This vibrant addition to our public art scene is going to be a great place to park bikes, meet up with friends and enjoy.”

The city issued a request for proposals for a functional art installation in 2021. The city sought a piece that would be pleasing for cyclists and pedestrians. The Dunwoody Art Commission selected Fogleman’s work as the winner.

“As an artist and local resident, I understand the importance of increasing public art in our community,“ Fogleman said. “This sculpture reflects the welcoming diversity our city offers, while being a true depiction of the constant growth and motion Dunwoody encompasses.”

