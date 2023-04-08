Dunwoody approves Vermack Park Master Plan

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Local officials have approved a master plan for Dunwoody’s next park to be located on Vermack Road.
The Dunwoody City Council signed off on the design of the future 9.3-acre park at a March 27 meeting. The action paves the way for development to begin once funding is secured and final plans are approved.
Master plan documents for the future Vermack Park show the park will include pickleball courts, walking trails, a wildflower meadow, an open playfield, a sensory garden and an ADA-accessible playground. The park will also include a pavilion with solar panels and an existing historic home that will one day be used as a community building, Dunwoody Parks Director Brent Walker said.
“The design is based on a lot of public input,” Walker said. “These are the amenities that were requested through that public input process.”
Since Vermack Park’s designs were last discussed in February, several features have been removed, he said, including any reference to how the park might be connected to Dunwoody’s future trail system and the formal connections between the park and the adjacent neighborhoods, Village Mill and Heritage of Dunwoody.
Contention over connectivity
Walker said the plan will not eliminate the existing connections between the park and nearby neighborhoods, but city staff decided the master plan was not the right place for that connection to be included. He did not comment on why the trail connections were removed.
“There's still a plan to connect the two neighborhoods via sidewalk at that dead end,” he said. “But it was something that didn't need to be included as part of the parks master plan.”
Some members of the City Council said they were disappointed to see items dealing with connectivity removed from the plan.
“When we were up in Canton last week and we were looking at the parks, most of our questions were based on how they are connecting their parks via trails into neighborhoods and in fact with this plan, we are doing the exact opposite,” Post 4 Councilwoman Stacey Harris said. “We are removing connectivity.”
After a short discussion, the council voted 6-1, with Harris opposed, to approve the Vermack Park Master Plan. However, the measure was approved with a footnote stipulating the city will upgrade the neighborhood connections to the park, within the next two years.
“What we're doing with this park is focusing on an underserved part of our population,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “Which is children, and with the sensory garden and potentially the equipment we put in the park, adults with special needs.”
Road safety plan
Also at the meeting, councilmembers unanimously approved a contract to develop a Local Road Safety Action Plan for the community.
The plan, which will be developed by Toole Design, seeks to improve road conditions for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers by analyzing crash data, gathering public input and developing strategies to reduce injury and fatality wrecks on local roads.
“This plan will provide a path forward to improve street safety with a special focus on vulnerable road users like pedestrians and bicyclists,” Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton said. “Crash data is important, but we’ll also look to the public to learn about their experiences and priorities.”
The Dunwoody City Council has budgeted $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for street safety improvements, including $166,864 for developing the Local Road Safety Action Plan.