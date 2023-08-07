Dunwoody approves raises, $10,000 police signing bonus

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council approved a sweeping set of new benefits for its Police Department, including a 10 percent mid-year pay hike and $10,000 signing bonus for new officers.
The pay increase was unanimously approved at a meeting July 24, following months of discussion about how the city can recruit and retain more police.
Officials said the city has increased police salaries six times since 2021 to stay competitive in the region.
“The city has regularly reviewed the compensation of public safety and other staff to recruit and retain top talent for our community,” City Manager Eric Linton said. “This increase is significant. It reflects our commitment to public safety and keeping Dunwoody competitive in a challenging environment.”
The starting pay for a Dunwoody police officer with a high school degree and no experience was raised to $56,970, and an officer with a bachelor’s degree and five years’ experience will be paid $68,544.
Raises go into effect Aug. 1 and will be in addition to the 4 percent pay raise officials approved in early 2023.
The Police Department also offers a host of other benefits to new and existing employees, including a $10,000 signing bonus, a take-home vehicle program and a $800 a month housing stipend for officers living in the city.