Dunwoody approves field usage for high school softball

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council approved a facility usage agreement Dec. 12 allowing Dunwoody Senior Baseball to continue using the fields at Brook Run Park. The 2023 agreement also allows the Dunwoody High School Softball Booster Club to use the west field from Aug.1- Oct. 31, Monday-Thursday, from 4-7 p.m. DSB proponents say the new softball slot will restrict the number of baseball players the league can host.

During the public comments portion of the meeting the council heard from Peter Keohane, who serves on the governing board of the Dunwoody Senior Baseball Program.

“We had so many players [last fall] that we had to turn people away,” Keohane said. “Unfortunately, with the proposal to take three hours of field time four days a week from the Dunwoody fall program, it's going to mean a reduction in the number of players. Our estimation is between 40 and 60 players we’ll have to cut for next year.”

Keohane also suggested the need for more field space.

In response to these comments, Mayor Lynn Deutsch suggested that Dunwoody-based teams be prioritized for access to the fields, which are also frequented by groups from Chamblee and Sandy Springs. Council members pointed out that while high school teams from nearby cities use Dunwoody public fields, the same is true of Dunwoody kids who go to fields in neighboring cities to play little league.

Mayor Deutsch then suggested that private schools use their own fields to practice.

Also at the meeting, the council voted to allocate an extra $355,000 in funds from Dunwoody’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) allotment to fund seven additional nonprofits. These funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress passed in March 2021 to help the country’s economy recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More ARP funding At the Dec. 12 meeting, the Dunwoody City Council approved grants for seven nonprofits. The organizations will share $355,000 in federal funding allotted to the city as part of the American Rescue Plan. Dunwoody Preservation Trust - $15,000 - To provide subsidies and scholarships for camp for those adversely affected by COVID; to provide access for Title I schools to have field trips to or class activities from DPT.

In June, the council voted to fund direct assistance to non-profits using $2 million from the original ARP allotment of $18.4 million.

With the new additions, $1.3 million of the $2 million will be donated to 19 different entities, including Dunwoody Nature Center, Spruill Arts Center, Adult Day Foundation, and the Community Assistance Center.

In other business at the meeting, police officer Jared Bradley was presented with his oath of office by Mayor Deutsch, signifying his return to the Dunwoody Police Department. In 2018 Bradley, then a four-year veteran of the force, fatally shot an armed robbery suspect at the Winters Village Shopping Center on Winters Chapel Road. Bradley was placed on administrative leave. Following a GBI investigation, Bradley returned to duty but left the force in 2020.

Also at the meeting, Council approved the Discover Dunwoody 2023 budget for $2.2 million. The projected revenue budget is around $40,000 higher.

Discover Dunwoody’s 2023 goals include attracting more business and group travel during the week as well as showcasing the city as a destination for the film industry. Councilmembers discussed the possibility of creating a convention center and addressing the lack of economy hotels in Dunwoody.

In other business at the meeting, council briefly discussed plans concerning the upcoming public art project for the Womack Road retaining wall. After realizing the project would cost $500,000, Director of Economic Development Michael Starling recommended to council that the city pursue a smaller mural that won’t encompass the entire wall.

In January the Dunwoody Art Commission will discuss ideas for the project that use local talent.

Also at the meeting, council approved an allocation of approximately $400,000 from the ARP fund for storm repairs on Dunwoody Club Drive, Glenrich Drive, and Vernon Oaks Drive.