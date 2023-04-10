Dunwoody approves contract for road safety plan

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council approved a $166,864 contract to enact a local road safety action plan designed to strengthen safety measures for pedestrians, drivers and bicyclists.
The action plan analyzes crash data and gathers public input to create strategies to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on roadways.
Public Works Director Michael Smith said the plan will identify the locations that pose the highest safety risk to guide investment toward projects and strategies that provide the greatest benefit.
City Manager Eric Linton said the experiences and priorities of residents will be important factors in the plan as it moves forward.
Councilmembers reserved $1.2 million for street safety improvements over the next three years from funding the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The remainder of the reserved amount will finance other safe street construction projects and the city’s new Safe Streets Program Manager Jonathan Digioia.
Digioia will work with project contractor Toole Design to enact the action plan, as well as improve street safety in the city.
The adoption of the plan will make Dunwoody eligible for funding from the Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary grant program, which distributes $5 billion over the next five years to communities that have adopted such plans.
— Shelby Israel