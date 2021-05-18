Dunwoody Annual Arts Festival officials happy with event attendance

DUNWOODY, Ga. – Dunwoody Arts Festival organizers say they are happy with the attendance at last weekend’s event, which was held at Brook Run Park. “It was dreamlike,” said Splash Festival President Frances Schube. “To see the crowds, the beautiful weather and the beautiful park, I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Schube said organizers estimated that about 30,000 people attended the two-day event, which featured about 175 vendors from all over the Southeast. She also said Brook Run Park served as the perfect “socially distant” venue. The festival had, in previous years, been held in Dunwoody Village.

“Everyone was able to move around more than they could when we were on the street,” she said. “The vendors liked it, and so did everyone who attended.”

Next year, Schube said organizers will work to make visitor parking more accessible. The end of the pandemic may also allow for the return of music and more children’s activities.

“We have to give kudos to the police officers, especially Sgt. Cheek and his team, who stepped up to help with parking, as well as on all sorts of fronts,” Schube said. “And as usual, the Dunwoody Rotary Club volunteers were amazing with helping the vendors load and unload.”

Dunwoody resident Erin Smith said she loved everything about the festival, including the new location.

“The weather was great, the vendors were amazing, and Brook Run was the perfect location,” she said. “It was wonderful seeing old friends face to face, just enjoying being together.”

Sales were brisk at the festival. Schube said she knew of several artists and vendors who sold out of items on the first day and shuttled more product from warehouses in anticipation of more buyers on Sunday.

Billy Staubach, from Indian Springs, Ala., said he was glad to be back in public after the pandemic shut down virtually all similar events in 2020. On Sunday, his inventory of metal yard art had dwindled to just a few items.

“It is so great to be out again,” he said. “I will be back next year for sure.”