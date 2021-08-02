DUNWOODY, Ga. — Established at possibly the worst time in the 21th century, during the height of the pandemic, the Dunwoody Ambassadors Program is not only surviving, but thriving.
A brainchild of Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, and administered by the city’s Communication Manager Kathy Florence, its success has led to new offerings, thanks to more relaxed restrictions on pandemic protocols.
“When it rolled out in February of this year, we had a great response,” Florence said. “Lynn and I always felt that people would love to help if they knew where help was needed, and we were gratified that it was true.”
The program was promoted on social media and with an explainer video on the city’s website, and to date, more than 90 people have signed up to be ambassadors. Along with the city, its non-profit partners, like Dunwoody Nature Center, Spruill Center for the Arts, and the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, regularly put out requests asking for assistance with events or projects, and many have responded, Florence said.
“We started with an emphasis on parks, since outdoors was a safe option during the pandemic, but now, as restrictions loosened, the opportunities have expanded,” Florence said. “We believe that this is a great chance for people to get to shop our non-profits, which may lead to a permanent commitment for both the volunteer and the group.”
Volunteers have helped with paint touch-ups on the city’s Picnic Bench Project, as well as helping install Spruill Center’s Dove Installation Project during the spring.
Deutsch said she believes the Dunwoody Ambassadors program is a win-win for individuals and the organizations they serve.
“The Dunwoody Ambassadors program not only provides meaningful opportunities for giving back, it also provides opportunities for meeting neighbors, making friends and establishing a connection to our city,” Deutsch said. “All of those things make our community stronger.”
Those wishing to sign up to be a Dunwoody Ambassador can visit dunwoodyga.gov to fill out a four-question form. Volunteers receive a T-shirt to wear during volunteer opportunities.
