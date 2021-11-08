Dunwoody All Saints group schedules clothing drive

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The All Saints conference of St. Vincent de Paul will host its annual Fall Clothing Drive Nov. 13 – 14, 2021 at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody. Clothing collected will replenish the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. Dunwoody residents can help by donating seasonally appropriate fall/winter clothing. Items in high demand include sweaters, sweatshirts, pants, jeans, T-shirts, jackets and shoes.
If you pared down your closet during COVID isolation, another opportunity to help is by donating a new pair of men’s, women’s, or children’s socks or underwear. These foundational garments are in low supply at the thrift store. For additional details visit allsaintsdunwoody.org.
Volunteers provide a safe environment to drop off your clothing donations by using a drive-thru drop off station located in the lower drive of the church.
Enter All Saints Catholic Church and continue in your car to the lower drive toward the Scout Hut/Kiernan Hall. There is no need to exit your car, simply pull up to the donation station and a Vincentian volunteer will remove the donated items from your trunk. Please, no drop-offs outside of the collection hours.
All Saints Catholic Church is at 2443 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody. Drop-off hours are from 2 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov 13; and from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14.
