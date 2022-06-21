Dunwoody adjusts guidelines for Perimeter Mall area

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council gnawed through a meaty agenda on June 13 that dedicated significant attention to two amendments affecting the Perimeter Mall area.

About 50 people attended the meeting, some standing in the back of the chamber at one point.

The Perimeter area will see two changes with approved amendments impacting alcohol consumption and future retail construction. More than half of city revenues are generated by the Perimeter area.

The council approved consolidating four entertainment districts into one, permitting open container alcohol consumption in a grid from Campus 244 to High Street and including Perimeter Mall and Ashford Lane.

Part of the second amendment changes how businesses in the Perimeter Center Outlay seek zoning variance exceptions. It also sets new requirements for window coverage and that all new commercial tenants have an entrance facing the street.

New developments requesting relief would be required to go through the current variance process involving the Planning Commission and the City Council.

“This amendment allows relief to be sought through the variance process,” Senior Planner Madalyn Smith said in a June 13 memo. “It would simplify the relief process for properties updating existing structures or redeveloping, but are not seeking a rezoning or additional height.”

In other matters covered at the meeting, much of the public comment portion included residents expressing opposition to a Tilly Mill Road conceptual design that would create a 12-foot-wide shared use path separated by a 3-foot-wide grass buffer.

The council also made adjustments to three agenda items, one that would set new rules for removal of trees from private property, following significant public outcry.

A proposed tree ordinance regulating how homeowners could remove certain trees from their property was scheduled for a vote, but the matter was tabled for additional consideration and public input.

The council also unanimously approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan funding as a match for improvements to the Spruill Arts Center and Dunwoody Nature Center.

Unanimous approval was also given to a slate of stormwater and road upgrades.

The council approved a contract selecting five contractors to handle on-call stormwater system rehabilitation projects as needed. The contractors are allowed to coordinate with affected utilities and provide erosion and sediment control, tree protection and traffic control as needed. The contract requires that all work come with a one-year guarantee for defective materials, design, quality and improper adjustment.

The city solicited bids in March and received nine responses. The selected contractors scored highest on cost and qualification criteria.

The council also approved adjustments to the Georgetown Gateway, which has been under construction for about a year.

Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith said in a memo dated June 13 that the Georgetown plan originally called for using brick paver bands on concrete sidewalks, but city development standards have changed.

“Staff is recommending removal of the brick paver bands from the construction contract for a savings of $332,000 and using $65,000 of the savings for public art to compliment the other enhancements included in the project,” Smith said.