Drizzle breaks just in time for National Night Out event at Brook Run

DUNWOODY, Ga. – The drizzly night may have reduced the number of people attending National Night Out at Brook Run Park, but those that turned out mingled enthusiastically with Dunwoody Police representatives.
The event, held Aug. 3, featured informational booths, an appearance by Dunwoody K-9 Unit dog Hank, bounce houses, giveaways and tours of the department’s SWAT vehicle for those who braved the misty night.
Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said the evening looked like it would go off without a hitch until right before 6 p.m. when the rain started coming down.
“It was perfect timing,” she said. “But when the rain let up, people started showing up.”
Representatives from the Friends of the Dunwoody Library gave away free books at their booth, and police officers handed out bags laden with hand sanitizer and face masks, enough, one person joked, “for three more pandemics.”
Dunwoody Council members Stacey Harris, Jim Riticher, and Tom Lambert were on hand, along with Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan and other top-ranking personnel. The DeKalb County Fire Department brought one of its vehicles, and children had the opportunity to explore it and ask questions.
Because of the pandemic, the event was not held last year, but in 2019, it was staged at the Target parking lot on Ashford Lane. This year’s version was a little more laid back, Deutsch said, but was still a great opportunity for citizens to meet police personnel and learn more about the department’s operations.
National Night Out, according to its website (natw.org) “enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
