Donation kickstarts new Dunwoody High School scholarship

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A new scholarship will be given to students at Dunwoody High School, following a $25,000 donation from lifelong resident Dr. David Goodchild.
The Goodchild-Fortenberry-Bass Scholarship will go to support high-achieving students facing challenges.
The $25,000 donation will fund the Goodchild-Fortenberry-Bass scholarship, which will be awarded annually in $2,500 increments.
“I believe that a donation to Dunwoody High School is the best investment you can make in our children and the City of Dunwoody as a whole,” Goodchild said.
Goodchild presented the check to longtime friends DHS Principal Tom Bass and Academy of Finance founder Steve Fortenberry. The scholarship is named in part to their honor.
“Mr. Bass and Mr. Fortenberry are included in the scholarship because Mr. Bass has brought unparalleled leadership and pure enthusiasm to the school, which is so fitting for its 50th anniversary,” Goodchild said. “Mr. Fortenberry is included because over 50 years ago when Steve and I were finger painting at a church preschool in Dunwoody, I never imagined that he would become such an innovative force in education, spearhead so many building initiatives for the campus, and be so committed to this school and the community.”
Goodchild has been funding scholarships, organizations and sports teams at DHS and other educational institutions for years. This year, all of his educational and civic donations are going exclusively to DHS. In addition to funding the new scholarship this year, Goodchild is supporting the DHS volleyball team as a platinum sponsor and the DHS football program as a blue sponsor.
Goodchild is encouraging others to donate to the DHS Community Association, which is raising money to support academic, art, and athletic initiatives to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary. A donation link and more information can be found at www.dunwoodyalumni.org/dhs50. Details about the Goodchild-Fortenberry-Bass scholarship and application process will be made available to students and their families at a later date.