Dick Williams: Dunwoody’s giant of journalism

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dick Williams personified Dunwoody.

The 77-year-old television talk show host, editorial writer and former owner and publisher of the Dunwoody Crier, died of congestive heart failure Jan. 20 at his daughter’s home in Arkansas.

Williams wore many hats, including a 30-year stint as a high school basketball referee, a newspaper columnist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a Georgetown University recruiter and a behind-the-scenes advocate for the formation of the cities of Brookhaven and Dunwoody. However, his primary focus and passion revolved around building community through the Dunwoody Crier.

In an April 10, 2019 column, when it appeared that the Crier would cease publication, Williams wrote of three dreams he’d had as a young man – “play basketball in Madison Square Garden, be a big-city newspaper columnist and publish a small-town newspaper that served the community.”

“I did all three,” Williams wrote. “Not bad.”

Williams’ dream followed a winding path from Kansas City to New York City, with stops in between before he landed in Atlanta. He worked as a news director at WXIA, which he found was not his cup of tea, then made the jump to the afternoon paper, the Atlanta Journal, as a reporter, then an editor, and later as a columnist.

In the early 1980s, he began hosting a television show that morphed into “The Georgia Gang,” a weekly political roundtable. His stint as host ran more than 35 years until health challenges forced him to give up his seat in 2019.

His dream to own a local newspaper came to fruition in 1996 with purchase of the Crier from former publisher Susan Courtemanche, who had been operating it as a local shopper filled with a smattering of ads, folksy news and engagements and wedding announcements.

Williams took the paper to another level, hiring reporters tasked with finding stories that showcased Dunwoody and its unique mix of news about Perimeter area businesses, local politics, longtime residents and young families looking for a “Mayberry-type” community to raise their families.

The paper hit its stride with its 1998 coverage of the Dunwoody tornado and the rebuilding effort that took place afterwards. A series of stories written by the likes of Williams, Kathy Florence, Rashawn Biddle and Mickey Goodman earned a “Best Local Coverage Award” from Atlanta Magazine.

Florence, now the city’s communications manager, who worked at the Crier for years as a columnist and graphics artist, said she hopes to emulate Williams’ fearless embrace of the values he held in high regard.

“Dick was opinionated, but his principled approach to journalism never wavered,” Florence said. “I learned so much from him, and I consider myself one of the luckiest writers ever to have learned from the best. Monday afternoon deadline days at the Crier were some of the most stressful and exciting days of my life.”

With Williams working his magic behind the scenes, the dream of cityhood for Dunwoody gained momentum in 2000. In his 2019 column in the Crier, Williams said “thousands of trees died for our coverage of Denis Shortal, Bev Wingate, Ken Wright and the leaders of the incorporation effort.”

Voters approved the city’s formation in July 2008 by an overwhelming 82 percent.

Pull Quote "Dunwoody will forever be defined by its founding storyteller-in-chief, Dick Williams,” - Dunwoody Nature Center Controller Susan Mitchell

Danny Ross, who served as an at-large council member from 2008-2011, said Williams’ political clout advanced the agenda in Dunwoody’s incorporation efforts.

“He made a difference in political discourse,” Ross said. “He made a difference in the formation of two cities: Dunwoody and Brookhaven.”

John Heneghan, the city’s longest serving council member, said Williams positively impacted the lives of every Dunwoody citizen.

“He supported community events, influenced politics and helped found a city that improved the quality of life for all involved,” he said.

Dunwoody’s first mayor, Ken Wright, said he met Williams when the thought of cityhood was in the idea stage, and that his friendship with the Crier editor pushed him to take leadership roles during incorporation and beyond.

“We were some 25 years apart in age but that never really entered my mind,” Wright said. “Ultimately, I saw him as a good friend and a really … fun, funny, smart and cool dude.

“During the 10 years pre-city and years after cityhood, Dick and his staff would plaster every word, thought and non-word in our beloved Dunwoody Crier,” Wright continued. “It was hyper-local news at its pinnacle. It was awesome and nightmarish at the same table, but always a gold medal (or at least a tasty treat) for the Dunwoody community.”

Williams’ support for another Dunwoody institution, the annual Fourth of July Parade, was a constant during his tenure at the Crier. Under the Crier’s sponsorship and with the help of dedicated volunteers like residents Bill Robinson and Pam Tallmadge, it grew to be Georgia’s largest parade, with 2,000 participants and 30,000 spectators. In 2011, the parade committee honored him for his community efforts, naming him that year’s grand marshal.

“The Dunwoody parade would not be what it is today without Dick Williams’ support,” Heneghan said. “The Dunwoody parade was his Christmas.”

Like his steadfast support of local causes, Williams was equally passionate about voicing his conservative beliefs, which drew him a fair number of detractors. However, as most who met Williams agree, he met controversy in a different manner.

“The whole idea was to disagree without being disagreeable,” Williams said in a television interview with Fox 5 News about his retirement from “The Georgia Gang” and his work at the Crier. “I try to bring all the sides of the issue to the table for discussion.”

Community activist and Dunwoody Nature Center Controller Susan Mitchell, who knew Williams in different capacities for decades, said the veteran journalist’s greatest pride was the Dunwoody community he helped to form and was committed to support.

“Dunwoody will forever be defined by its founding storyteller-in-chief, Dick Williams,” she said. “Dick long loved this community. While he rubbed elbows with influential politicos, he was equally attentive to the triumphs of the soap box derby kids and the Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl champs from our area elementary schools. I’ll miss his salty wit, his keen intellect and his unapologetic (Georgetown) Hoya worship.”

Appen Media Publisher Hans Appen, whose company took over the Crier days after Williams announced its closure in 2019, said today’s Crier “is a weekly reminder of Dick’s impact on journalism in Metro Atlanta and the city of Dunwoody.”

“The archives of the Crier are filled with stories he wrote about the community he so loved,” Appen said. “We will be forever grateful to continue his legacy that is the Dunwoody Crier.”

Williams was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Rebecca Chase Williams. Rebecca, a veteran ABC News reporter and former Brookhaven mayor, died after a three-year battle with cancer in March 2019.

Dick Williams is survived by daughters, Chase Williams Stevens (Wesley) and Clare Williams Stevens (William), as well as his first grandchild, Grace.

The lives of Dick and Rebecca Williams will be honored at a visitation from 4-7 p.m., Feb. 10 at HM Patterson & Son, Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30319. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandy Springs.