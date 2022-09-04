DeKalb Library Foundation kicks off hotspot fundraiser

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The DeKalb Library Foundation launched its annual Connect Your Community fundraiser Sept. 1 to support the system’s Take the Internet Home with You initiative, which offers hotspot devices for patrons to check out.
This year’s goal is to raise $50,000, which will support service on the library’s 300 hotspot devices. Donations made by Sept. 9 will be matched by author Karin Slaughter’s Save The Libraries Foundation, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for libraries in the U.S. and abroad.
In a survey of the library’s hotspot users, more than 60 percent of responders reported they do not have internet at home and that the hotspots provide an invaluable service during these challenging times.
The initiative allows a patron to check out a hotspot device so they may access the internet in their home for 21 days. The program is in great demand judging by the fact that devices being checked out the moment they are returned.
One DCPL hotspot user recently shared his experience.
“I cannot tell you how much of a help it has been to us. I used it to find a job. My fiancée is using it for school and my daughter is learning sight words,” Thearon Archer said.
The library’s 300 hotspot devices allow 4,000 patrons a year the opportunity to access a reliable high speed internet connection from their home.
For more information, visit dekalblibraryfoundation.org.