DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office will begin mailing property owners their 2021 tax bills in mid-August. Tax bills are mailed following the successful approval of the county’s tax digest by the Georgia Department of Revenue.
“The digest is an official listing of county property and its assessed value," Dekalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson said. "This office, in conjunction with the Tax Assessor’s Office (Property Appraisal), the Board of Commissioners, the DeKalb Board of Education, city governments, and the county administration, worked together to prepare the tax digest.”
"Although we are performing our legal duties, we are aware that the 2021 tax bills will not be at the forefront of some taxpayer’s mind,” Johnson continued. “I want taxpayers to know that this office will do what it can to assist them in addressing their tax bill concerns.”
The tax bills, which will begin mailing around mid-August, are computed based on the millage rates set by the governing authorities, the fair market values determined by the Property Appraisal & Assessment Department, and the assessment valuation of 40%. The tax bill also reflects any credits (deductions) that may result from Equalized Homestead Options Sales Tax, and basic, senior or special homestead exemptions, which are provided by state and local law.
All property owners can pay in two installments as indicated on the tax bill. Due dates are Sept. 30 and Nov. 15. Taxpayers are urged to look closely at their bill for partial and full payment amounts. City of Atlanta and DeKalb County bills will be mailed at a later date.
Property owners paying the full tax bill must submit the full payment and have mailed payments postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by the first deadline to avoid a late fee. Metered or kiosk postage dates are not accepted as proof of timely filing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.