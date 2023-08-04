DeKalb County Sheriff warns of phone scam

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox issued a warning to county residents July 7 that a new phone scam has surfaced in metro-Atlanta.
Maddox reported more than $14,000 was stolen from a DeKalb County man who received threatening phone calls from someone claiming to be with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and that the man had not appeared for jury duty.
Scammers sometimes pose as DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies or other employees and tell victims they may be arrested on a warrant – that does not exist – or for not appearing for jury duty. Then, the scammer offers to help the victim avoid arrest by paying a fee, generally through prepaid money cards.
In some bold instances, scammers have arranged to meet victims in the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office parking lot to pay the fraudulent fees, relying on fear to motivate their targets to follow instructions. These scammers are known to prey on senior citizens and immigrants, she said.
Maddox warned residents that the sheriff’s office will never contact anyone by phone to ask for personal information or payment to avoid arrest.
“You are being targeted by a criminal,” Maddox said. “Just hang up. Do not engage in conversation with the caller and please do not give them any personal or financial information such as Social Security card or bank account numbers.”
To report a scam call from someone pretending to be with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, call sheriff’s office representatives at 404-298-8200 or 404-298-8282.