DeKalb County Schools kickoff new leadership

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga.— The DeKalb County Board of Education started off the year with the installation of three board members, who began their four-year terms Jan. 6.
The newest board member Whitney McGinniss took over the District 2 seat from longtime board member Marshall Orson, who left the post in 2022. She won a runoff election for the seat on June 21.
McGinniss works as a grant manager for Partnership Against Domestic Violence and serves as a member of the Parent Teacher Association and the Druid Hills Middle School Principal’s Advisory Council.
Also sworn in were Allyson Gevertz, who was re-elected to the District 4 seat, and Diijon DaCosta, Sr.
Gevertz has held the position since 2018. She won the general election on May 24, 2022.
DaCosta has held the District 6 seat since 2018. He won the general runoff election on June 21, 2022.
DaCosta was elected as chair for 2023 by other Board of Education members at a Jan. 9 regular meeting. Diedre Pierce, who holds the District 3 seat, was unanimously selected as vice chair.
“Working collaboratively with my fellow board members, we will continue to focus on moving DeKalb County Schools forward by selecting a permanent superintendent and other critical, highly qualified District leaders,” DaCosta said. “Moreover, we will remain fully engaged in reviewing our Comprehensive Master Plan to deliver the outstanding facilities our scholars and employees deserve, and our communities want.”
At the Jan. 9 meeting, the board also approved its 2023 Georgia Legislative Priorities, which include budgeting, school district consent to speed cameras, and school safety, among other policies.