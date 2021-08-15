DUNWOODY, Ga. – On Monday, DeKalb County School System opened its doors with fresh faces in leadership positions at six of its eight Dunwoody-area schools.
For the 2021-22 school year, Dunwoody Elementary School, Peachtree Middle School, and Dunwoody High Schools have new principals.
LaTonya Jones, a former Kittredge Elementary School parent and teacher, will lead Dunwoody Elementary. Michelle Perez, a former assistant principal for instruction at Peachtree Middle, has assumed the head role at the school. Tom Bass, longtime teacher and baseball coach at Dunwoody High, returns to the top role after several years at Lambert High School.
Three other principals in the District 1 region took over during COVID-19 and are relatively fresh to the traditional role of school principal. Last year, assistant principal Avis Mooneyham assumed the principal position at Austin Elementary midyear after Ann Culbreath retired. Lloyd McFarlane, a former assistant principal at Chesnut Elementary, is now leading that school, and Tyra Harris-Thompson was promoted from assistant principal to principal at Kingsley Elementary Charter School.
“We are super excited about all the energy that these new teachers bring to the Dunwoody Cluster,” Region 1 Superintendent Melanie Pearch said. “Even though they bring different perspectives with their past experience, they are all on the same page in that they just really love the kids.”
Bass said the new leaders are united in that they want to ready their students to reach high school prepared for a greater level of achievement.
“These feeder schools are leading students to achieve success at Dunwoody and beyond,” Bass said. “What they will be doing will make the transition seamless.”
Several of the principals said they will be focusing on challenges related to the return to classroom after months of remote learning that was imposed because of the world pandemic.
“Our theme is, ‘Setting sail to new beginnings,’” Perez said. “We know that we cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sail up (to chart our course).”
The first challenge the principals will face is the school’s edict on face masks. According to the school system’s website, all DeKalb County School students and teachers, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask while riding school buses, in the classroom and all activities held indoors, including after-school care.
“The district will review effective methods to identify students and staff who are vaccinated and will re-evaluate optional mask wearing,” the policy said.
