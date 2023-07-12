DeKalb County School District approves $1.9 billion budget

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Education unanimously approved a $1.9 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year at a June 20 meeting.
The spending plan includes a 6 percent cost of living raise for employees and additional staff positions across departments.
The district’s general fund, which comprises day-to-day operations, is $1.5 billion, up $152 million from the 2023 fiscal year. The budget includes a raise for all eligible full- and part-time employees and a step increase in salary. With the salary increases, DeKalb County teachers will have a pay range of from $56,000-$108,000.
The board also voted to reduce the millage rate to 22.98, down from 23.08 mills, the rate the school district has maintained since 2020. The move comes after the school district announced in early June that it would maintain the 23.08 millage rate. After two public budget hearings, the board decided to lower the rate.
“I am pleased that the Board of Education was able to adjust the millage rate in support of the community,” Board Chair Diijon DaCosta said. “This action goes a long way towards restoring trust with our stakeholders.”
In the upcoming school year, the board also budgeted for new school positions including academic coaches, mental health counselors, social workers and custodial staff.