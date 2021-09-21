DeKalb County property tax installment payments due Sept. 30

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson reminds property owners of the upcoming Sept. 30 installment deadline for property taxes.
Payments can be made online at DeKalbTax.org; additional payment methods include drop box, mail or by phone. Tax bills were sent mid-August by mail and by email to property owners who signed up for paperless billing. City of Atlanta/DeKalb were mailed beginning Sept. 15 and are due Nov. 15.
To accommodate walk-in customers paying their property tax bills at the Tax Commissioner’s Office on Memorial Drive, taxpayers will use the Extension Services entrance at the front of the building Sept. 20-30.
“We encourage taxpayers to plan ahead and make payments well in advance before the Sept. 30 deadline,” said Johnson. “Customers paying in person can expect long lines and wait times, or chose to pay online, by phone, mail or drop box to avoid delays.”
Here’s what taxpayers visiting the central office should know:
• The first installment is due Sept. 30. If you’re paying the full amount in one payment, it must be paid in full by Sept. 30. The second installment is due Nov. 15.
• Bring your tax bill stub and a valid Georgia ID or Georgia driver’s license.
• Acceptable payment methods include a credit card, debit card, check or money order; processing fees apply for credit/debit card payments.
• General parking is available at the Extensions Services lot and the Property Tax lot; disabled customers use the Property Tax entrance off Northern Avenue.
• Security screening, masks and temperature checks are required for service.
Besides paying in person, DeKalb County offers other payment methods:
• Online: dekalbtax.org/property-information. Credit/debit card payments are accepted; processing fees apply. There is no fee for paying by e-Check.
• Drop box: Convenient 24-hour drive-up drop box available at all three office locations. Payment must be placed in the box by the due date (cash not accepted).
• Pay-by-phone: Call 770-336-7500, Monday - Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM. Payment does not apply to prior year, delinquent payments. Credit/debit card payments are accepted; processing fee applies.
• Mail: Mailed payment must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by the due date to avoid late fees; metered or kiosk postage dates are not accepted.
Tax bills reflect millage rates set by the DeKalb Board of Commissioners and the fair market values determined by the county’s Property Appraisal Department. Taxpayers should be aware that in any tax year, tax bills could be higher due to an increase in the fair market value of a property but can be offset by certain exemptions. The deadline to appeal property assessment values was in July; the deadline to apply for homestead exemptions was April 1, 2021.
