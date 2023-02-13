DeKalb County plans free Black History Month events

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Public Library will host more than 30 free events throughout February to celebrate Black History Month, including movie nights, live theater and take-home crafts.

The programs will be hosted at various DeKalb County libraries and are free to the public. Some events will require registration. To register, visit dekalblibrary.org.

African Beats: Titilayo Dance Company

What: An all-ages rhythmic performance celebrating West African culture and heritage with stories, drums, songs and dance.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 1 p.m.

Where: Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur

Breaking Ground

What: A one-man family-friendly show about five African American men who had to “break down barriers to achieve greatness.” The show spotlights historic figures Alex Johnson, Bass Reeves, George Washington Carver, Commander General Benjamin O. Davis and Satchel Paige. Presented by Jerry G. White, the show includes theater, music, percussion and songs.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m.

Where: Northlake-Barbara Loar Library, 3772 Lavista Road, Tucker

Bo Legs: Marvin Arrington, Sr. — An Atlanta Story Film

What: A film screening put on in partnership with DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson. The movie spotlights Marvin Arrington, Sr. an African American judge who was president of the Atlanta City Council for 17 years. Lunch is included in the screening and registration is required.

When: Saturday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m.

Where: South DeKalb Senior Center, 1931 Candler Road, Decatur

Calvin Couther Exhibit

What: Throughout February, the works of artist Calvin Couther will be on display at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library. Couther’s watercolor and acrylic paintings reflect a part of American life from the late 1800s to mid-1900s.

When: Throughout February

Where: Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur

Black History Month Trivia Challenge

What: Teenagers, adults and senior citizens can grab a Black History Month Trivia Challenge at the Wesley Chapel Library’s Circulation Desk to take home. Participants must return their answers by Tuesday, Feb. 28. The most correct answers will win a prize.

When: Event opens Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. and closes Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.

Where: Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur

The DeKalb History Center will also host a Black History Month celebration in February. The center sold out of tickets for its 15th annual celebration The Feb. 9 program, Black Church Music: A soul-stirring history, will play gospel music and talk about the role it has in Georgia.